NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Wednesday is the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, Yom Kippur, also known as “the day of atonement.” Starting at sunset, Jews begin a full day of fasting. CBS2’s Lisa Rozner has more on how some are preparing on the Upper West Side. “It’s definitely a time of reflecting on what have I done in the past,” resident Ethan Cramer said. READ MORE: Rosh Hashanah Celebrations Planned With COVID In Mind For 2nd Straight Year Cramer has been reflecting for the last 40 days leading up to the start of Yom Kippur. “What do I wanna be as far as observances and what...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO