Marine natural products targeting the eukaryotic cell membrane
The cell membrane, with high fluidity and alternative curvatures, maintains the robust integrity to distinguish inner and outer space of cells or organelles. Lipids are the main components of the cell membrane, but their functions are largely unknown. Even the visualization of lipids is not straightforward since modification of lipids often hampers its correct physical properties. Many natural products target cell membranes, some of which are used as pharmaceuticals and/or research tools. They show specific recognition on lipids, and thus exhibit desired pharmacological effects and unique biological phenotypes. This review is a catalog of marine natural products that target eukaryotic cell membranes. Chemical structures, biological activities, and molecular mechanisms are summarized. I hope that this review will be helpful for readers to notice the potential of marine natural products in the exploration of the function of lipids and the druggability of eukaryotic cell membranes.
