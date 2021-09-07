CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ulm, MN

Pregnancy Pandemic

Journal
 9 days ago

Great news! The Texas “Abortion Ban” was approved by the Supreme Court last week by a vote of 5 to 4. The ban prevents abortions performed after 6 weeks of gestation, because the baby’s heartbeat can then be clearly detected. Actually, the baby’s heartbeat, in many cases, can be detected at 18 days, but at least 6 weeks is a step in the right direction to saving babies’ lives.

Washington Post

In Texas, women are being sentenced to continue their pregnancies

At the Whole Woman’s Health clinic in McAllen, near the southernmost tip of Texas, not a single patient arrived in time to obtain an abortion during the first week that the state’s draconian new ban was in effect. In Fort Worth, only five of 55 patients made it, according to Whole Woman’s Health founder Amy Hagstrom Miller. The rest came too late — after about six weeks into pregnancy, when a sonogram detected the electrical impulses that are the first glimmerings of a fetal heartbeat.
TEXAS STATE
Antelope Valley Press

Compulsory childbearing comes to Texas

For nearly half a century, Americans have lived in a country in which safe, legal abortions were generally accessible to those needing them. The constitutional protection established in the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision was firm and secure. That fact, paradoxically, worked to the political advantage of activists who reject abortion rights.
TEXAS STATE
Elle

A Rape, A Pregnancy, and a Plea to Texas Lawmakers

On Route 96, Port Arthur is a typical, dusty, small Texas town, defined by its oil refinery. Along the highway, there’s a Super 8, a Holiday Inn, and a strip of budget hotels for travelers and business people passing through town for a night. My parents and I were staying...
TEXAS STATE
mhsmentor.com

Texas abortion ban unconstitutional

Texas is the most recent state to introduce an abortion ban after the U.S. Supreme Court decided to allow the bill to stand. This bill is completely unconstitutional. The ban, put into place by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, is on abortions after six weeks. Abortion is health care as it prevents damage to a person’s physical and economic well-being. Many people who have periods wouldn’t know they were pregnant at that time and would assume their period is two weeks late, causing the person to not have the option of receiving an abortion if and when they found out they were pregnant.
TEXAS STATE
San Francisco Examiner

If Roe falls, California will have an outsized role in providing abortions

With the Supreme Court allowing a draconian ban on abortion in Texas to go into effect just last week, the legal right to abortion hanging in the balance nationwide, and the recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom just days away, people want to know: Could an anti-choice governor in California really roll back the right to abortion here in the Golden State? The short answer is no — at least not any time soon — but that’s not the point.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Post

Abortion pills are booming worldwide. Will their use grow in Texas?

In the 1980s, women in Brazil began spreading the word about a pill used to treat ulcers. Sold over the counter, the drug carried a warning: Don’t use during pregnancy; risk of miscarriage. It flew off the shelves. Hundreds of thousands of women, desperate for abortions in a country where...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Medical News Today

Texas abortion law: Implications for women's health and safety

In Texas, as of September 1, a controversial abortion bill that Governor Greg Abbott signed into law in May has become effective, following the Supreme Court’s decision not to block it. Since the Supreme Court announced its decision, the new law has come under strong public scrutiny, with many experts...
TEXAS STATE
Colorado Springs Independent

Opinion: Doug in your uterus

Doug Lamborn wants you to have your rapist’s baby. If you’re a woman, that’s among the more grotesque things you can read. If you’re a man, lucky you. To be fair, most men — most people — find the idea grotesque and morally wrong. To be fair, few people are as pigeon-hearted, desperate and venal as Doug. Doug might feign shock over the “have your rapist’s baby” phrasing. He might swear he’s motivated by the imaginary heartbeat of something the size of a grain of rice. He might claim he cares deeeeeeeply about human life.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Temple News

Anti-abortion restrictions are dangerous for Temple students

On Sept. 1, Texas’ newest abortion ban went into effect, officially banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, before most women know they are pregnant, NPR reported. The law also allows private citizens to sue abortion providers and anyone who helps someone obtain an abortion. There are no exceptions...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Texas governor Greg Abbott’s approval rating falls amid anger over new abortion law and Covid spread

Texas governor Greg Abbott’s popularity has taken a hit after the state passed a restrictive new abortion law and as it grapples with spiralling Covid cases.A survey from The Texas Policy Project at the University of Texas at Austin found just 42 per cent of Texans approve of the direction the state is going in, Mr Abbott’s lowest approval rating since he was first elected in 2014.A slim majority - 52 per cent - said the state was on the wrong path, the worst figure recorded by the institute since it started in 2008.The University of Texas poll found...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Rape counsellors in Texas say they are preparing to be sued under restrictive new abortion law

Rape crisis centres in Texas are worried that the state’s new abortion law could see them face legal ramifications.Senate Bill 8, which went into force last week, stops women from having an abortion as soon as fetal cardiac activity is detectable, usually around week six of pregnancy, which is often before women know they are pregnant.Texas’ new “Heatbeat Bill” does not have an exception for rape survivors, which was a common feature of anti-abortion legislation previously. Anyone who helps a victim of sexual assault carry out an abortion can be sued by members of the public. As there could be...
LAW
