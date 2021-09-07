Should You Let a Relative Co-sign Your Home Mortgage?

Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS) results, showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 2.88%. “While the economy continues to grow, it has lost momentum over the last two months due to the current wave of new COVID cases that has led to weaker employment, lower spending and declining consumer confidence,” says Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “Consequently, mortgage rates dropped early this summer and have stayed steady despite increases in inflation caused by supply and demand imbalances. The net result for housing is that these low and stable rates allow consumers more time to find the homes they are looking to purchase.”
