University of Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield and his staff have used the transfer portal to their advantage this offseason. Less than a week from the opening game on Monday night against Ole Miss in Atlanta, the Cardinals are going to see a lot of reps on the field against the Rebels go to players who were at other schools last season. Louisville is expected to start a pair of safeties who are transfers.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO