The Latest: Fernandez, 19, reaches US Open women’s semis

dailyjournal.net
 8 days ago

NEW YORK — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Leylah Fernandez has reached the U.S. Open semifinals, one day after turning 19. The Canadian continued her stunning run through the tournament by upsetting No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5). Fernandez won the...

