Hyundai to offer hydrogen fuel cell versions of all commercial vehicles by 2028

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Group said on Tuesday it plans to offer hydrogen fuel cell versions for all its commercial vehicles by 2028 and will cut the price of fuel cell vehicles to battery electric levels two years later. The group, which comprises Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Corp,...

Telegraph

BMW and Hyundai banking on hydrogen as a complement to battery propulsion

Hydrogen fuel cells have received two big boosts as BMW took the wraps off its new iX5 fuel-cell prototype and Hyundai announced a wide-ranging investment in hydrogen fuel cells aiming to “popularise” this propulsion alternative by 2040. The Korean manufacturer intends to make fuel cells for private cars, as well...
ECONOMY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Peering into the finer details of hydrogen fuel cells for trucks and busses

Fuel cell control systems will need to be highly sophisticated if the technology is going to find its way into transport, according to German hydrogen and fuel cell research centre ZBT, which is developing it for trucks and busses. In hydrogen fuel cells, hydrogen is fed to the anode while...
INDUSTRY
investing.com

QuantumScape vs. Microvast: Which Electric Vehicle Battery Stock is a Better Investment?

The electric vehicle (EV) market is expected to grow significantly in the next decade and the demand for ancillary products, such as EV batteries, are in strong demand. With that in mind, today I’ll analyze QuantumScape (QS) and Microvast (MVST), to determine which ancillary EV stock is the better buy.Several governments all around the world have pledged to fight climate change and invest in clean energy solutions. In the United States, Joe Biden’s administration has drafted policies that will accelerate the demand for electric vehicles. The Chinese government is also providing subsidies to drive demand higher.
ECONOMY
WNMT AM 650

South Korea’s LGES, Hyundai Motor start work on Indonesian EV battery plant

JAKARTA (Reuters) – South Korea’s LG Energy Solution (LGES) and Hyundai Motor Group have started construction on a $1.1 billion plant to make batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) in Indonesia, amid a push by the Southeast Asian nation to tap its rich nickel reserves. In a video broadcast on Wednesday,...
ECONOMY
gcaptain.com

Zero-Emission Hydrogen Fuel Cell Ferry Hits The Water

Press Release – Incat Crowther is pleased to announce the launch of Sea Change. The Incat Crowther 22 is the world’s first zero-emissions hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric-drive high-speed passenger ferry. Delivered by All American Marine, the project has been spearheaded by the vessel owner SWITCH Maritime and was brought to fruition by a consortium of contributors, including Incat Crowther, Zero Emissions Industries,
INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

The Automotive Solenoid Market To Drift Towards Exponentiation

Conservation and resourceful use of electricity, without affecting fuel efficiency, makes the use of solenoids inevitable in the ever-growing automotive industry. Advancements in e-mobility and automobile architecture are expected to offer opportunities for the development of innovative and intelligent solutions. Most of these solutions necessitate the utilization of automotive solenoids,...
MARKETS
ngtnews.com

Hyzon Motors Sells 500 Hydrogen Fuel Cell EVs to Shanghai Company

New York-based Hyzon Motors Inc. has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shanghai Hydrogen HongYun Automotive Co. Ltd. for the purchase of 500 hydrogen-powered electric trucks. Hyzon, a global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, expects, subject to execution of a definitive vehicle supply agreement, to provide...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why JPMorgan Is Bullish On Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN), a pure play hydrogen mobility company, is accelerating the hydrogen transition, a JPMorgan analyst said. The Hyzon Analyst: Bill Peterson initiated coverage of Hyzon shares with an Overweight rating and year-end 2022 price target of $18. The Hyzon Takeaways: Hyzon is an early leader in fuel...
ECONOMY
singularityhub.com

Hyundai Goes All-In on Hydrogen With Its ‘Trailer Drone’ and More

Between the grim outlook reported by the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report last month and frequent reports of extreme weather events all over the world, the climate crisis feels like it’s getting more dire by the week. Accordingly, calls for action are intensifying, and companies and governments are scrambling for solutions. Renewables are ramping up, innovative energy storage technologies are being brought to the table, and pledges to go carbon-neutral are piling up as fast as, well, carbon.
CARS
The Associated Press

Loop Energy Enters Agreement with METTEM-M to Build Hydrogen Electric Powertrains for Commercial Vehicles in Russia; Transit Bus on Display at COMTRANS 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2021-- Loop Energy (TSX: LPEN), a developer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell-based solutions, announces their partnership with METTEM-M Ltd., a developer of vehicle control systems and systems integrator, to provide hydrogen electric powertrain solutions to commercial vehicle OEMs across Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and greater Europe. The companies’ first joint project — a hydrogen electric transit bus for GAZ Group, a leading global commercial vehicle OEM provider — is presently on display at the International Commercial Vehicle Show 2021 (COMTRANS) in Moscow, Russia. The 12-meter passenger bus vehicle is expected to enter regular city transport service in Moscow, in early 2022, after completing customary road testing and vehicle level certification requirements.
TRAFFIC
industryglobalnews24.com

Hydrogen Fuel-Powered and Electric vehicle manufacturers to receive incentives worth $3.5 Billion

Indian government is planning to give $3.5 billion in order to boost clean technology vehicles. Tata Motors is the largest company selling electric cars in Indi. Under a revised scheme the Indian government is planning to give about $3.5 billion incentives to automakers over a time period of five-years. This is done in order to boost the manufacturing and export of clean ....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thedetroitbureau.com

Hyundai’s Hydrogen Wave Aims to Fight Climate Change with Viable Vehicles

Hyundai’s been a leader in the development of hydrogen vehicles, but now it’s looking to expand that role. The South Korean automaker showed off its plans to implement the technology in its Hydrogen Wave presentation online. The company was an early player in the hydrogen segment, introducing its first hydrogen...
CARS
SlashGear

Hyundai announces Hydrogen Vision 2040

Automaker Hyundai is looking beyond the typical hybrid or fully electric vehicle at a future design for emissions-free driving based on hydrogen. The automaker has revealed its Hydrogen Vision 2040 plan to popularize hydrogen by the year 2040 for “everyone, everything, and everywhere.” Hydrogen Vision 2040 is an offshoot of its Hydrogen Wave Forum, representing its plans for a new wave of hydrogen-based products and technologies.
CARS
just-auto.com

Hyundai sets hydrogen goals

Hyundai Motor Group said it would popularise hydrogen by 2040 through the introduction of new technology and mobility products in transportation and other industrial sectors. It will electrify all new commercial vehicle models featuring fuel cell electric or battery electric powertrains as well as fuel cell systems by 2028. That...
ECONOMY
Birmingham Star

Hyundai Motor vows to popularize hydrogen energy by 2040

Considering hydrogen as the flexible renewable fuel source to achieve carbon emission reduction in the future, Hyundai Motor Group in South Korea plans to invest more in new hydrogen energy products and to foster a worldwide hydrogen society by 2040, making it pervasive in every aspect of human daily life.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Ballard, Quantron Partner For Development Of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Trucks

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) partners with Quantron AG to accelerate deployment and market adoption of fuel cell technologies. Ballard hydrogen fuel cell engines will enhance Quantron's electric vehicle design with a longer range, fast refueling, and no compromise on the payload. The initial collaboration will integrate Ballard's FCmove...
INDUSTRY
Motor1.com

690-HP Hyundai Sports Car Previews Brand's Future Fuel Cell Strategy

Hyundai has announced its ambitious plan to popularize hydrogen as a powerful and sustainable energy source for the automotive industry in the next two decades. The South Korean company estimates that by 2030 it will achieve a price point for production fuel cell vehicles that is comparable to battery-powered vehicles. During the Hydrogen Wave online event, Hyundai has also unveiled the Vision FK concept car.
CARS
Carscoops

New BMW iX5 Hydrogen Brings Its Fuel Cells To Munich

BMW presented the iX5 Hydrogen at the Munich Motor Show today featuring the company’s fifth-generation electric drive tech. This story has been updated with live images of the prototype model that will be offered for test drives at the show. Previewed by the BMW i Hydrogen NEXT concept, the iX5...
CARS

