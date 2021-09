NEW ULM — The New Ulm High School Class of 1949 held its 72nd High School Reunion, Friday at Pizza Ranch. The class of 1949 has held the reunion every year for the last several years. The New Ulm class of ’49 originally had over 100 members. This year around 36 invites were sent out to the surviving classmates and 10 members of the class were able to attend. Local member of the class of ’49, Harley Vogel said they have held the reunion the second Friday of September for several years. It is a popular weekend to hold class reunions because of the HermannFest activities happening. Class of ’49 graduates are willing to return to New Ulm.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO