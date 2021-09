Natural gas prices continued to rally on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Nicholas hit Texas. A second storm is entering the Caribbean that has 30% chance of forming a tropical cyclone in the next 48-hours. There is a third storm in the Atlantic that has recently come off the coast of Africa, which has a 70% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone. According to a report from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, the weather is expected to remain much warmer than normal for the next two weeks.

TRAFFIC ・ 15 HOURS AGO