Hyundai Introduces New Hydrogen-Powered Concepts, Including A 671 HP Sports Car

Carscoops
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe auto industry is undergoing a major transition as the era of the internal combustion engine is coming to a close. While a number of companies are going electric, that isn’t the only option as fuel cells are waiting for their moment in the spotlight. Hyundai is shining some on them today with a Hydrogen Wave event, which aims to popularize the eco-friendly technology and usher in a new ‘wave’ of hydrogen-powered products.

www.carscoops.com

