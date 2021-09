If you're looking to buy the best Apple Watch, it's very easy to assume that the newest automatically gets that trophy - however, you'd be wrong to make that assumption. While the newest top-end Apple smartwatch is great - we gave the Apple Watch 6 a top review - its high price and wide feature set might be too much for some potential buyers. Lots of people might find the Apple Watch SE or older Apple Watch 3 better choices - and we'd concur, as the list below shows.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO