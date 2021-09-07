CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molise, Italy – the answer to your holiday dreams

The Guardian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeel like your perfect holiday destination doesn’t exist? It’s a growing problem, with pre-pandemic issues about overtourism mixing with post-Covid wariness of cities and crowded beaches. The answer could be Molise, a region that doesn’t even exist for most Italians (it’s the one usually missed out by people asked to name all 20) and whose non-existence – “Il Molise non esiste” – has become a meme, a hashtag and the subject of thousands of Instagram posts.

