Despite labor shortage, Point Mallard waterpark has successful season

Even before its final day of the season Monday, Point Mallard Water Park — closed last year because of the pandemic — had exceeded 2019 revenue.

From May 29 through Aug. 29, the water park had 133,339 visitors and earned $2,122,103 in revenue. In 2019 there were 144,895 visitors at the water park and revenue was $1,900,061.

“Even though we have seen less people, they have spent more money here at the park than they did in 2019,” said Skylar Mills, a member of the marketing team at Point Mallard.

One of those who took advantage of Labor Day at the pool was Frank Pollard, who came with his grandchildren. He remembers watching swimmers jump off the high dive at Point Mallard decades ago when he was in second grade.

“Back then, when you came here, it was so packed you couldn’t even walk,” said Pollard. “Now they’re limiting the number of people coming in because of the lack of lifeguards.”

As a grandpa, Pollard frequently brings his family members with him to the water park. Since the pool opened May 29, the Pollard family has visited Point Mallard every week, outings they missed when it was closed last year.

Decatur Parks and Recreation has struggled to staff Point Mallard this season, and the lifeguard shortage forced it to reduce hours. The same shortage meant the pool at Carrie Matthews Recreation Center was open for less than a week this year.

Stephanie McClain, the park manager for Point Mallard, said the shortage of staff was her biggest challenge this season.

“The regular employees that usually work every year, not many of them returned for this season as a result of us not being open last season,” McClain said.

The Pro Bowl, a giant attraction that resembles a toilet bowl, was closed Labor Day because of the low number of staff.

McClain said she was relieved that Point Mallard was able to open at all this season.

“That is a true testament to our employees, to kids that show up and work every day,” McClain said. “I’ll just say that they have been absolute rock stars.”

A recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases did not dissuade Molly Hawkes from visiting the park Monday. She grew up in Athens and, like Pollard, has fond memories of visiting the water park as a child. Now she gets to take her husband Parker, who is from Louisiana, and their two children.

She and her husband are both vaccinated and said they were able to stay a safe distance from other visitors. Labor Day was their first visit this season.

Molly Hawkes said not much has changed at the park since she was a child.

“They have added a few things, but I don’t feel like it’s changed a whole lot,” she said.

This is the sixth year for Decatur native Jessica Murphy and her son Kashton and daughters, Kambree and Brilla Stover, to visit the water park.

“We come here every year,” Murphy said as she watched her children play in the wave pool.

Murphy said her children's favorite attractions are the wave pool, splash pad and slide.