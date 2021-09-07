CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebel Wilson's sunset swimsuit photo might be her most beautiful yet

By Gemma Strong
Hello Magazine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRebel Wilson has blown her fans away with a stunning beach photo. The Australian star shared a sunset snapshot showing her laying on the sand with her head resting in her hand. Her figure is on display in a plunging black swimsuit which she teamed with sunglasses and a sun...

Cill Preciado
8d ago

I love her heavy or thin. She is happy and healthy and that's all life is about. Being heavy didn't make her funny, her personality did. That's well and good!

Andrew Covington
8d ago

Congratulations, my fiancée love’s what you have done and shows me your progress all of the time. If you read this I love you most Ashlynn.

Boogie Man
8d ago

liked rebel thick, like rebel now but what I liked bout rebel the most she made me laugh,

