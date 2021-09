Wondr Gaming Corp. (the “Company” or “Wondr Gaming”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Gareth Hill as Senior Vice President & Global Head of Partnerships. Mr. Hill was formerly Head of Sales for the Americas for the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), where his team activated multimillion dollar partnerships with some of the largest brands in sports and media. Prior to his tenure at FIBA, Mr. Hill was a Senior Account Executive with IMG College, and before that, a founding member of the partnerships team at New York City FC. Mr. Hill will lead Wondr Gaming’s partnerships team in New York, Los Angeles and Toronto, driving sales for Wondr’s sports, esports, music & meme NFT platforms, and loyalty and rewards program.

