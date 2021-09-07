CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AB Klaipėdos nafta preliminary revenue for August 2021

 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The preliminary revenue of the Company’s* oil terminals for August 2021 comprises EUR 1.6 million and is lower by EUR 1.0 million or by 38.5 % compared to August of 2020. The preliminary revenue of the Company’s oil terminals for the eight months of 2021 comprises EUR 14.0 million and is lower by 33.6 % compared to the same period of 2020.

IN THIS ARTICLE
