Apple allegedly backed a firm to purchase a vehicle testing site for $125 million in Arizona

A Delaware-based entity managed by Greenberg Traurig paid $125 million for the former Chrysler Proving Grounds in Wittmann in the West Valley, according to the real estate tracking website Vizzda. The most interesting aspect of the blockbuster deal for the 5,458 acres is that some reports say Apple is behind the entity, which means the site is likely to become the primary testing grounds for the Apple Car — Apple’s autonomous vehicle that has been in development for several years.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO