CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Apple allegedly backed a firm to purchase a vehicle testing site for $125 million in Arizona

By Rida Imran
ithinkdiff.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMacRumors claims that Apple is behind the purchase of a former Chrysler proving grounds for automotive testing in the outskirts of Phoenix Arizona by a company that was leasing the site for the past five years. Citing a report by AZ Big Media, the publisher writes the Route 14 has finally purchased the testing site for $125 million in cash. The firm is said allegedly linked to Apple without any concrete proof.

www.ithinkdiff.com

Comments / 0

Related
rew-online.com

Related leases space to electric vehicle firm for first fast-charge site in Manhattan

Electric vehicle startup Gravity is set to open Manhattan’s first True Fast Charging site on 42nd Street in the fall. The 29-space street-level site located at Manhattan Plaza in Midtown, under license from Related Companies, will have its own dedicated entrance on 42nd street and offer charging options for every use case — from fast-charging in minutes to overnight charging for long-term parkers.
MANHATTAN, NY
kfgo.com

Amazon-backed startup Rivian starts production of electric pick-up

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc-backed Rivian’s first electric pick-up has rolled off the production line, the company’s chief executive said on Tuesday. This makes Rivian the first to bring an electric pick-up to the market, ahead of Tesla Inc, General Motors and other players. “This morning our first customer vehicle drove...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Tesla, Toyota, Honda Are Against EV Tax Incentive Bill?

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) and Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE: HMC) urged Congress to scrap a bill that would expand tax incentives for union-made electric vehicles built in the U.S., TechCrunch reports. The bill would expand the federal tax incentives from $7,500 to $12,500 for union and domestically manufactured...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
investing.com

Tesla, Toyota spar with Ford, UAW over EV tax bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp (T: 7203 ) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) clashed with Ford Motor (NYSE: F ) Co and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union over a proposal by Democrats in the U.S. House to give union-made, U.S.-built electric vehicles an additional $4,500 tax incentive. In a...
BUSINESS
dot.LA

Appetize Order Service Purchased by SpotOn for $415 Million

Appetize, a Playa Vista mobile ordering service that delivers food at Dodger games and other large venues , just got gobbled up for $415 million by payment and software service SpotOn. The acquisition was part of the San Francisco-based SpotOn's $300 million Series E funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MotorAuthority

Apple to reportedly go it alone on car project, including potentially production

Apple [NSDQ:AAPL] may go it alone on development and production of its oft-rumored car project, Korea's Maeil newspaper reported last week. The economic daily reported that Apple had looked to form a partnership with an established automaker but talks with several companies, including BMW Group, Hyundai Motor Group, Nissan and Toyota, went nowhere.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chrysler#Az Big Media#The Route 14#Project Titan#Ev#South Korean#Japanese#Toyota Motors
ithinkdiff.com

Apple appoints software chief Kevin Lynch as the head of Apple Car division

Cupertino tech giant has promoted its Apple Watch software executive Kevin Lynch to head its Apple Car division. In July it was reported that Lynch had joined Project Titan to work on the company’s autonomous electric vehicle. At the time it was claimed that Lynch would continue work on Apple Watch and serve as Apple’s Vice President of technology.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Helicopter company Blade Air Mobility buys Arizona organ air transport firm for $23 million

Blade Air Mobility Inc. said it's purchased Arizona-based organ air transportation company Trinity Air Medical Inc. for $23 million. New York City-based Blade, which currently operates helicopter flights around New York City, said the purchase of Tempe, Arizona-based Trinity Air Medical will create the largest dedicated organ air transport arranger in the United States. The companies said Blade's helicopters can replace Trinity’s ambulances on certain hospital-to-hospital missions, and once available, drones and electric vertical aircraft can transport organs.
ARIZONA STATE
Light Stalking

Shutterstock Purchases PicMonkey for $110 Million

Shutterstock’s empire of creative assets is expanding as the company announced a $110 million acquisition of PicMonkey. Purchasing PicMonkey for its vast array of editing tools geared towards users of all skill levels, Shutterstock is expanding its consumer-side offerings to give customers a selection of some of the best content out there that can be used for everything from business cards to digital marketing.
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Mysterious firm buys vehicle test site, possibly for the Apple Car

A massive vehicle testing site has recently been purchased in Arizona, and there's a serious possibility the acquisition could be connected with none other than Apple—particularly in relation to the development of the Apple Car. The testing site is 5,458 acres large, located just outside of Phoenix, Arizona. For years,...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
roselawgroupreporter.com

Could land deal launch more Apple Car testing in Arizona?

A Delaware-based entity managed by Greenberg Traurig paid $125 million for the former Chrysler Proving Grounds in Wittmann in the West Valley, according to the real estate tracking website Vizzda. The most interesting aspect of the blockbuster deal for the 5,458 acres is that some reports say Apple is behind the entity, which means the site is likely to become the primary testing grounds for the Apple Car — Apple’s autonomous vehicle that has been in development for several years.
ARIZONA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Allison Expands Vehicle Test Center

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based Allison Transmission Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) says it is expanding electrification testing capabilities at its Vehicle Environmental Test Center in Indy. The manufacturer says the facility, which opened in August 2020, will also undergo a rebranding as a result of the change. Allison says changing the facility's name...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Apple Insider

Apple's self-driving test vehicles involved in two minor collisions in August

Two cars in Apple's fleet of self-driving vehicles were involved in minor accidents in August while driving on California roads, though neither was the fault of autonomous systems being tested. The accidents were reported by the California Department of Motor Vehicles and later spotted by MacRumors. Both collisions were described...
SAN DIEGO, CA
insideevs.com

Analyst: VW On Track To Pass Tesla As Top Global EV Brand By 2025

Tesla is the leading EV maker in the world. For years, skeptics have agreed it's only a matter of time before that changes. With all the compelling products coming from legacy automakers, Tesla simply won't be able to stay on top. However, despite forecasts, as well as many other EVs arriving to market, Tesla has remained far ahead of the competition.
ECONOMY
techxplore.com

For Tesla probe, US regulators seek data from 12 automakers

The US highway safety watchdog asked 12 automakers Tuesday to provide data on their driver assistance systems as part of a preliminary investigation of Tesla, whose cars were involved in several accidents with first responder vehicles. The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration seeks to conduct a benchmark analysis of...
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Required To Turn Over ADAS Data In Ongoing Tesla Autopilot Probe

Though neither of Ford Motor Company’s hands-free highway driving features – BlueCruise and ActiveGlide – have launched yet, similar driver assistance systems, including Tesla Autopilot, have been under the microscope in recent months. Virtually every system on the market, regardless of the automaker, can be fooled, and a number of high-profile accidents recently prompted the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to require mandatory crash reporting for all vehicles sold with these systems. Now, after the NHTSA opened an investigation into Tesla Autopilot, it’s seeking data from not only Tesla but other major automakers including Ford, according to Automotive News.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Report: Cadillac’s EV Ambitions Creating Dealer Shakeup

Cadillac’s instance that it be the first brand owned by General Motors to go entirely electric has resulted in a shrinking U.S. dealership network, though perhaps a healthier bottom line for GM in the long run. It may also foreshadow the trajectory of other brands committed themselves to EVs and give us a sense of what the dealer landscape might look like in a decade or two.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy