West Virginia is a three-point favorite for Saturday's home game against No. 15 Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers haven't played host to the Hokies since 2006 and haven't won in the series since 2003. The Hokies have won the past three, including a neutral-site reboot in 2017, and 7 out of 10. They also have one of the better wins in the country so far this season when they handled then-No. 10 North Carolina 17-10 at home in the opener. The Mountaineers, meanwhile, lost their opener and did what they had to do and what they were supposed to do in a win over the FCS's LIU.

