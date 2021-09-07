How to play Demons in Hearthstone Battlegrounds Patch 21.2

— Why BRs Get Boring Fast?. Since PUBG singlehandedly demonstrated to the world that multiplayer modes like capture the flag or team deathmatch are not the only game modes that can be interesting to play. A wild experiment that came from a modification for Arma 2 conquered the gaming world by storm, no less. Now, there are several huge BR titles with millions of fans worldwide. One of the best features of Battle Royale games is that they are super replayable. You get into the match, usually base jumping down on the map while also selecting the place of landing, then you usually go around looking for weapons and gear, and then you basically move around as the circle shrinks. These games always give you lots of tactical freedom – you can play however you want. Stick to the edge of the circle and play from it, or constantly seek out enemies to fight, making sure that you won’t get 3rd-partied when during the final duel. The best thing is – you can do all of that with friends. Playing solo against other solo players and can be equally satisfying and frustrating, but when you play in a team, the fun factor multiplies tenfold. There’s, of course, an option to play with random teammates when your friends aren’t available, but that option leaves much to be desired. In fact, lots of players out there struggle a lot with finding teammates and that’s where Legionfarm comes in.

