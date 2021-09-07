CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MUJI Releases Emergency Preparedness Kits For Use In The Event Of A Disaster

By Mikelle Leow
Design Taxi
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUJI, the Japanese “no-brand” lifestyle store that seems to have mastered the art of minimalism, has rolled out essentials to hold on to in the wake of an emergency. Japan is especially vulnerable to natural disasters, given its climate and rugged topography, and locals have to be ready for possible evacuations.

