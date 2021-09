Since making its debut on TLC in January 2015, My Big Fat Fabulous Life has become one of the network's biggest success stories. After going viral on YouTube, the reality television show's star, Whitney Way Thore, was able to translate her popularity to the small screen and, along with her family and closest friends, has been raking in the ratings ever since. The Season 1 premiere episode drew in 1.3 million viewers, and the series has shown no signs of slowing down.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO