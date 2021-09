Angry Aston Villa are at loggerheads with Argentina after Lionel Scaloni made clear he will completely ignore their stance on Emi Buendia and Emi Martinez. The Villans were the first of the 20 Premier League teams’ to break away from the collective stance over releasing players for internationals to allow their Argentine pair to represent their country in the international.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO