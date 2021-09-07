CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Hyundai hydrogen fuel cell vision: Price parity with BEVs by 2030, sports car, cargo drones, much more

By Bengt Halvorson
Green Car Reports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyundai early Monday announced that it plans to achieve a hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle price point comparable to that of a battery electric vehicle by 2030. That was just one aspect of a grand Hydrogen Wave vision that includes new-generation fuel-cell hardware, plans to apply fuel-cell tech to all of its commercial-vehicle models by 2028, and an exhibition of a fuel-cell sports car co-developed with Rimac, an innovative e-Bogie concept for electrifying trucks, fuel-cell emergency and rescue vehicles, and the idea of bringing fuel-cell tech to “all types of mobility,” as well as homes, buildings, and other energy solutions.

