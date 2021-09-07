Hyundai hydrogen fuel cell vision: Price parity with BEVs by 2030, sports car, cargo drones, much more

There are two things electric vehicle manufacturers want — batteries that cost less, and batteries with higher energy density. (It would be nice if they didn’t tend to catch fire, too.) Unfortunately, those two goals are pretty much mutually exclusive. Lithium iron phosphate batteries cost less, but have relatively low energy density. Conventional lithium-ion batteries that include cobalt, nickel, or other minerals have the highest available energy density, but are expensive. The market is starting to diverge, with the more costly batteries going into high-end cars and those that cost less being used to power less expensive models.

