Lego Meets MTB in this Stop Motion Video

By Lauren Jenkins
singletrackworld.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis new Lego MTB video from TotalMTB and Marmot Animation is actually quite sweet. It depicts getting out for a ride with friends and all the good vibes that come from that. We recently had a chat to Ryan from TotalMTB about the charity and how it all got started.

singletrackworld.com

