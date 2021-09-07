CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Notre Dame Football: Three Things We Learned Against Florida State

By Matt Boomer
onefootdown.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m not going to say I called this because I didn’t get it exactly right...but I came pretty close to calling this. Sh*t got weird and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish had to claw their way out in overtime, but thankfully escaped from Tallahassee with a 41-38 win over the Florida State Seminoles. This game tracked almost exactly with 2016’s Sunday-night opener against the Texas Longhorns, all the way down to the dramatic quarterback storyline of the sleeping-giant blue-blood home team told at ponderous length in the ultra-animated stage voice of Joe Tessitore. The Irish, however, flipped the script at the last minute and headed back to South Bend 1-0, their lofty hopes still very much alive. Let’s cover the three biggest lessons for Irish fans to take away from this wild night.

www.onefootdown.com

Comments / 0

Related
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Brian Kelly and staff are still figuring things out for this Irish team

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 2-0 on the season and have fallen in the rankings due to close wins against unranked opponents. ND could very well be 0-2 right now thanks to an uncomfortably long list of issues — but they aren’t. Brian Kelly and his staff still have the opportunity to turn things around for the better, but that aforementioned list will need to be addressed.
COLLEGE SPORTS
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Toledo Rockets: Analytics Preview

DISCLAIMER: The database we use to produce all of our content utilizes ESPN Play-by-Play (PBP) Data. For some reason, ESPN doesn’t collect all of the PBP data for some games every year. Last season, Toledo was one of those teams with spotty data and so we do not have a complete dataset for them during an already shortened season. As a result, please take any of our charts and insights derived from them with a massive grain of salt and a healthy dose of skepticism.
NFL
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Ekes Out 32-29 Victory Over Pesky Rockets

Irish fans that did not purchase Peacock Premium missed an extremely ugly and wildly entertaining match-up as Notre Dame took on Toledo this afternoon. Though the scoreboard read 32-29 in favor of the Irish, a more apt description would be that Notre Dame merely survived the veteran-laden Toledo Rockets. This game had it all: ugly turnovers, abdominal offensive line play, a quarterback rotation, and a continuation of the defensive miscues from last week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Toledo Rockets Q&A with Hustle Belt

It’s absolutely wild to think about it, but the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team is just two days away from playing their second game of the year. Because it was played on Sunday of a long holiday weekend, it feels like all of us are still recovering from the Irish’s anxiety-filled, near-collapse, overtime win at Florida State in the season opener.
COLLEGE SPORTS
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: W.I.N. (What’s Important Now) — Purdue Week

Yep, yeah that’s what I’m saying — we really need to figure that out ASAP. No, I’m sorry, I don’t have time now. I’m actually late for another meeting that I’m leading, so I really need to hop off. Yep, sorry — just send me a follow-up email with any...
NFL
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Players Provide Update Leading into Purdue

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan, offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson, defensive lineman Kurt Hinish and linebacker Jack Kiser checked in with the media after another close call for a W against the Toledo Rockets and ahead of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers. Jack Coan. The Irish QB didn’t...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Austin
Person
Joe Tessitore
Person
Darius Walker
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame Football#Toledo Rockets#American Football#The Texas Longhorns#Irish#Noles#Jag
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

List of possible USC head coach targets to replace Clay Helton

USC has finally fired Clay Helton in a move that many Trojans fans felt was long overdue. USC had not performed at the level they expect to be at in college football. They had become just an above-average team and nothing close to the national powerhouse they expect to be. Their decision to fire Helton after just two games indicates they never should have had him coaching to start this season anyway.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban yells a 'Roll Tide, baby' before wiping out Eli Manning

Nick Saban does not hold back on the football field, and he did not hold back when taking Eli Manning out on his boat. The Alabama coach hosted the former New York Giants quarterback at his lake house for an appearance on Manning’s upcoming ESPN+ show, Eli’s Places. The show...
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To USC Firing Clay Helton

Not surprisingly, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit weighed in on USC’s decision to fire head coach Clay Helton earlier today. Helton took over the reins of the Trojans during the 2015 season and after some initial success, his tenure petered out over the last few years. Last weekend’s 42-28 loss to Stanford was the final nail in the coffin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Notre Dame’s Performance

The college football world is pretty stunned by Notre Dame’s performance on Saturday. The Fighting Irish are playing Toledo on Saturday afternoon. The game is not airing on television, but rather being streamed on Peacock. So, the college football world at large might not be fully aware of what’s going on in South Bend, Indiana.
NOTRE DAME, IN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Clay Helton buyout: How much USC will pay its former head coach

Clay Helton’s firing on Monday ended the 49-year-old’s decade-plus association with USC’s football team. Initially brought on board by Lane Kiffin in 2010 as the Trojans’ quarterbacks coach, Helton served as interim head coach on 2 occasions: in 2013 and 2o15, eventually being named the permanent head coach in the latter stages of the 2015 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllTrojans

USC QB Commit Devon Brown Speaks on Clay Helton Firing

USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn announced the change in leadership which ends Helton’s tenure as USC’s head football coach. "As I committed to upon my arrival at USC, during the past two off-seasons we provided every resource necessary for our football program to compete for championships," said Bohn, in a statement. "The added resources carried significantly increased expectations for our team's performance, and it is already evident that, despite the enhancements, those expectations would not be met without a change in leadership."
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy