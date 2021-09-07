Notre Dame Football: Three Things We Learned Against Florida State

I’m not going to say I called this because I didn’t get it exactly right...but I came pretty close to calling this. Sh*t got weird and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish had to claw their way out in overtime, but thankfully escaped from Tallahassee with a 41-38 win over the Florida State Seminoles. This game tracked almost exactly with 2016’s Sunday-night opener against the Texas Longhorns, all the way down to the dramatic quarterback storyline of the sleeping-giant blue-blood home team told at ponderous length in the ultra-animated stage voice of Joe Tessitore. The Irish, however, flipped the script at the last minute and headed back to South Bend 1-0, their lofty hopes still very much alive. Let’s cover the three biggest lessons for Irish fans to take away from this wild night.