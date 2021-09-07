Deer Season Opens 9/25 – Archery
We’re 1 week into September and for a lot of folks in the area that means 1 thing. Deer season is right around the corner. September 25th marks the opening day for those who prefer to hunt our tasty friends via Archery. Much of Howard County is in zone 13 which limits those hunting to a bag limit of 5 deer with no more than 2 of those being bucks. Legal bucks must be button bucks, having antlers shorters than 2 inches or have at least 3 points on one side of their rack. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission sets forth these rules to order to help maintain a healthy deer population.southwestarkansasradio.com
