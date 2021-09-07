Windows Server 2022 Features removed or deprecated

Windows 11 will not get native support for Android apps on launch day. Microsoft said it will test the new feature in the coming months. Microsoft announced that the anticipated and strongly advertised feature of support for Android apps will not be available on Windows 11's release date. The possibility of running mobile app directly on a PC with W11 installed was one of the most interesting announcements of the June 24 conference. Therefore, probably in order to avoid the irritation of some users, this information was woven into a thicket of positive reports about the upcoming system.

SOFTWARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO