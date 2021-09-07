CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Arts and Humanities Advisory Board Meeting

cityofmhk.com
 8 days ago

The purpose of the Arts and Humanities Advisory Board is to promote and support arts and humanities in the City of Manhattan, as follows: To annually review the Capital Improvement Program (“CIP”) to make recommendations to incorporate arts and humanities elements into the CIP projects, as the advisory board deems appropriate. To provide an annual report and plan to the City Commission on arts and humanities opportunities in the City, to include recommended activities, programs, projects, and collaborations. To research and recommend fundraising and grant opportunities. To assist with developing City guidelines related to the selection and placement of public art and other displays, performances, exhibitions and similar arts and humanities activities. To make reports and recommendations to the governing body on all matters referred to it by the governing body.

cityofmhk.com

Comments / 0

Related
radiokmzn.com

OSKALOOSA SCHOOL BOARD MEETS

The Oskaloosa School Board voted Tuesday (9/14) to put a question on the ballot for this November’s election. The question deals with extending an agreement that governs how the Oskaloosa School District will use sales tax revenue through the year 2050. Oskaloosa Superintendent Paula Wright says voters won’t be deciding on adding an additional tax.
OSKALOOSA, IA
cambridgema.gov

Board of Assessors Public Meeting

Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device:. Please click this URL to join. https://cambridgema.zoom.us/s/84153238306. +19294362866,,84153238306# US (New York) +13017158592,,84153238306# US (Washington DC) Or join by phone:. Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):. US: +1 929 436 2866 or +1 301 715 8592...
POLITICS
morriscountynj.gov

Youth Services Advisory Committee Meeting

This meeting will be held virtually. All meetings are held the third (3rd) Thursday of every month* at 2:30 p.m. These meetings are currently virtual. Email [email protected] for the link.
Oxford Eagle

Punkin Water Association introduces an advisory board

The Punkin Water Association Board of Directors announced a reduction in water loss and the creation of an advisory board during a Monday night meeting. In an effort to push the board and association forward, President Jason Butts proposed creation of a non-profit advisory board consisting of local community members volunteering their help to the PWA.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Cip#The City Commission
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Public funding for public art: Advocates seek policy changes for stronger commitment

Some public art projects in Jackson are large and imposing. Thomas Dambo’s newly installed troll sculpture, “Mama Mimi,” in R Park is one of them. But others are somewhat innocuous: Town of Jackson utility boxes adorned with furry creatures from the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, downtown trash cans and benches molded in the style of the elk antler arches, and pathway underpasses decorated with images of wolves and pronghorn going bipedal — to pedal bikes.
JACKSON, WY
kmrskkok.com

Stevens Board of Commissioners to Meet

The next meeting of the Stevens County Board of Commissioners will be held 9 a.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Stevens County Courthouse in Morris. On the agenda: an agency update by Rainbow Rider Executive Director Brenda Brittin; a 2022 appropriation request by Matt Solemsaas of Stevens Soil and Water Conservation District; and information on a Silver Lake Study.
STEVENS COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
restorationnewsmedia.com

School board will meet Thursday

NASHVILLE — The Nash County Board of Education and its committees are set to meet Thursday. Beginning at 5 p.m., the board will hold the following scheduled meetings: the administrative services and operations committee, the student support services and operations committee; the academic services and accountability committee; the board of education work session; and the regular scheduled board of education meeting.
EDUCATION
myrgv.com

McAllen school board OKs updated Quinta Mazatlan agreement

The McAllen Independent School District Board of Trustees voted Monday to approve an updated memorandum of understanding between the district and the city outlining responsibilities tied to a $4 million investment from the district into an expansion project at Quinta Mazatlan. The $4 million will fund the McAllen ISD Discovery...
MCALLEN, TX
dequeenbee.com

Horatio Board of Education meeting

Horatio Board of Education met in regular session on Monday, Sept.13 in the elementary cafeteria. The board accepted resignation from bus driver and granted transfer from Foreman to Horatio and from Horatio to DeQueen. The board approved the Annual Financial report for 2020-2021 and the Budget for 2021-2022. Board members...
HORATIO, AR
ricethresher.org

Board of Trustees releases comment portal after Task Force’s findings

The Chair of the Rice Board of Trustees Rob Ladd sent an email on Aug. 31 announcing a trustee portal, a survey that invites the thoughts and comments from the Rice community. The first question asks for opinions on what specific actions Rice can take to ensure a diverse and inclusive experience, while the second asks about recommendations regarding the Founder’s Memorial.
RICE, TX
campbell.edu

Wangelin named director of Facilities Management

Campbell University announced Jason Wangelin as the new director of Facilities Management. Wangelin, who officially started the position on Sept. 1, now oversees and leads the Facilities Management team that provides complete maintenance and repair services to University facilities including new construction, renovations, space utilization assignments, safety and compliance, work orders and preventive maintenance.
BUIES CREEK, NC
followsouthjersey.com

Rowan University Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship Wins Global Impact Award from International Council for Small Business

GLASSBORO, N.J. — Rowan University became the first college or university to receive the Global Impact Award for Innovation & Entrepreneurship this summer from the International Council for Small Business. Executive director Dr. Eric Ligouri believes this award is important because it recognizes Rowan’s embrace of entrepreneurship well beyond its...
COLLEGES
ELON University

Latinx/Hispanic Implementation Team details advances, work to come

As Elon University prepares to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, its Latinx/Hispanic Implementation Team is offering a look at accomplishments in recent years and updates on initiatives planned or already underway. The implementation team stems from the work of the university’s Latinx/Hispanic Working Group, which presented 46 recommendations to the university...
ELON, NC
primenewsghana.com

Akufo-Addo appoints Isaac Osei as GHAPOHA board chair

Former MD of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Isaac Osei, has been appointed chairperson of the 11-member board of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GHAPOHA). Other members of the board are: the Director-General of GHAPOHA, Michael A. Luguje, Mabel Asi Sagoe of the transport ministry, Captain Ebenezer Afadzi, director of the Takoradi Port, Sandra Opoku, director of the Tema Port, and Benonita Bismark representing the Ghana Shippers’ Authority.
ECONOMY
cityofmhk.com

2020 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report

The City of Manhattan invites all interested citizens to review and comment on the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program Year (PY) 2020 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER). The PY 2020 CAPER provides the community with an opportunity to review how U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) CDBG funds allocated to the City were used during PY 2020. Beginning September 11, 2021 through September 27, 2021, the proposed CAPER will be available for review at: Manhattan City Hall, Community Development Department, 1101 Poyntz Avenue, the Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Avenue, and on the City’s web page at https://cityofmhk.com/cdbg.
POLITICS
washco-md.net

PROJECT RESTORE – Grant Application Opens Today at Noon

HAGERSTOWN, MD (September 8, 2021) – The application for Project Restore, led by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development is scheduled to open today at noon. MDHCD is administering $25 million to provide financial support to Maryland’s new or expanding businesses to help incentivize commercial investment in vacant retail and commercial properties.​​
HAGERSTOWN, MD
uoregon.edu

Trustees to discuss fall term, capital projects and diversity

A few days before the campus returns to full swing with the bulk of UO undergraduate and graduate students, the University of Oregon Board of Trustees will hold its first in-person meeting since March 2020 in Eugene. As the trustees meet for their regular quarterly meeting Sept. 20 and 21,...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy