Luminous Witches Voice Actress Miu Kotosaka Retires From Voice Acting Due to Health
Voice actress was slated to play Sylvie Cariello in 2022 anime. Production A, the voice actor agency that represents voice actress idol unit Luminous Witches, announced on Tuesday that member Miu Kotosaka (pictured right in image below) will retire from voice acting due to health issues and necessary medical treatment. The announcement stated Kotosaka came to this decision after consulting with doctors, and so she can dedicate herself to her recovery.www.animenewsnetwork.com
