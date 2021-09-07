CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Luminous Witches Voice Actress Miu Kotosaka Retires From Voice Acting Due to Health

By Sep 7, 00:47
Anime News Network
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoice actress was slated to play Sylvie Cariello in 2022 anime. Production A, the voice actor agency that represents voice actress idol unit Luminous Witches, announced on Tuesday that member Miu Kotosaka (pictured right in image below) will retire from voice acting due to health issues and necessary medical treatment. The announcement stated Kotosaka came to this decision after consulting with doctors, and so she can dedicate herself to her recovery.

www.animenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Anime News Network

Voice Actress Yuko Sanpei Recovers from COVID-19, Returns to Work

Sanpei made her voice acting debut as Kanata Saionji in the 2000 anime Daa! Daa! Daa!. She then starred as the main lead Renton Thurston in Eureka Seven, and she plays Ryō Akizuki in The [email protected] game and anime franchise. She stars as the title characters in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and 2018 Captain Tsubasa anime series.
CELEBRITIES
Anime News Network

Live-Action Hakuōki Series Reveals Visual, 7 More Cast Members

The staff for the live-action series of Otomate's Hakuōki otome game franchise revealed a visual and seven more cast members on Friday. The new cast includes: (character names are listed last name first) Takato Nagata as Yamazaki Susumu. Kōhei Fukuyama as Tōdō Heisuke. Yūki Tokitō as Harada Sanosuke. Kōji Saikawa...
COMICS
Anime News Network

The Vampire Dies in No Time Anime Announces 3 More Cast Members

Takehito Koyasu, Kōtarō Nishiyama, Seiichirō Yamashita join anime premiering on October 8. The official website for the television anime of Itaru Bonnoki's The Vampire Dies in No Time (Kyūketsuki Sugu Shinu) manga announced three more cast members for the anime on Tuesday:. Takehito Koyasu as Yomotsuzaga, the famous, brilliant head...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Shikizakura Sci-Fi Battle Anime Reveals New Cast Member, October 9 Premiere

The official website for Chukyo TV and Sublimation's original "near-future science-fiction battle action" anime Shikizakura announced on Friday that the series will premiere on October 9. The series also cast actor Jiro Sato (Mary and The Witch's Flower, live-action Gintama) as a middle-aged hardcore fan. The anime's official YouTube channel streamed a 30-second commercial narrated by Sato.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voice Acting#Anime Series#Allied Air Force#Projekt World Witches#Strike Witches And#Aozora Dive#Crunchyroll
Anime News Network

Date A Live IV Anime's Video Reveals 2022 Delay, More Staff

Season 4 was slated for October; designers Mika Akitaka, Yasuhiro Moriki return. The official website for the Date A Live IV television anime series began streaming the first full promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video reveals more staff for the anime, and also reveals that the anime has been delayed to 2022 for "various reasons." The anime was originally slated to premiere in October.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Vampire Visual Kei Anime Visual Prison Unveils 2nd Video, Golden Bomber Members as Guest Cast

2nd promo video previews in-story band O★Z's opening "Zankoku Shangri-La" The official website for Visual Prison, the original television anime from Uta no Prince Sama and Symphogear series creator Noriyasu Agematsu and Aniplex's A-1 Pictures, posted the second promotional video and main visual on Sunday. The video previews the opening theme song "Zankoku Shangri-La" by the in-story band O★Z.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Selection Project Idol Anime's 3rd Video Unveils Opening Song, October 1 Debut

The official website for the Selection Project "idol x audition x reality show" multimedia project posted the third promotional video for its anime on Thursday. The video announces and previews the opening theme song "Glorious Days" by the nine main cast members and also announces the anime's October 1 premiere.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Live-Action Tsumari Sukitte Iitain dakedo Series Adds 3 Cast Members

The official Twitter account for the live-action series of Maki Enjōji's Tsumari Sukitte Iitain dakedo, (I Mean, I Want to Say I Like You But,) manga revealed more cast members and a new visual for the series on Friday. The new cast members include (left to right in image below)...
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Anime
Anime News Network

Sasaki and Miyano Boys-Love Anime's Teaser Video Reveals January 2022 Premiere

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Shō Harusono's Sasaki and Miyano manga began streaming a teaser promotional video for the show on Sunday. The video reveals the show's January 2022 premiere. The cast members are all reprising their roles from the manga's previous drama CDs, and include:
COMICS
Anime News Network

Funimation Screens Sing a Bit of Harmony Anime Film in Early 2022

Funimation revealed on Friday that it and J.C. Staff's original anime film coproduction Sing a Bit of Harmony (Ai no Utagoe o Kikasete) will screen in theaters in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand in early 2022. The company posted an English-subtitled version of the most recent trailer:
COMICS
Anime News Network

Bibury Animates Art/Music Creator Jun Inagawa's Mahō Shōjo Magical Destroyers Project for TV

The official website for Mahō Shōjo Magical Destroyers (Magical Girl Magical Destroyers), an original anime by underground art and music creator Jun Inagawa, updated with more production details and its 'first visual" on Friday. The website announced that Bibury Animation Studio (Grisaia: Phantom Trigger, The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬, Azur Lane) is producing the animation and that the anime has been green-lit to air on television.
COMICS
Anime News Network

The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt TV Anime's Promo Video Unveils More Cast

The official website for the television anime of Tōru Toba's The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt (Hey, How About Treason?) (Tensai Ōji no Akaji Kokka Saisei Jutsu - Sō da, Baikoku Shiyō) light novel series posted the first full promotional video and the "1.5th" key visual on Tuesday. The video announces three more cast members, and previews all the cast members announced thus far (except for Yuki Nakashima).
COMICS
Anime News Network

Ikebukuro West Gate Park Anime's English Dub Cast Announced

Michelle Rojas is the producer alongside co-producer Justin Rojas. Donald Shults is the sound supervisor. Stephen Fu is the ADR Director, and Shawn Gann and Apphia Yu are in charge of additional ADR direction. Y. Chang wrote the ADR scripts. Funimation describes the anime:. Crime-ridden Ikebukuro is a haven to...
COMICS
Anime News Network

LiSA Co-Writes, Performs Sword Art Online Progressive Film's Theme Song

YOASOBI's Ayase composes theme song "Yuke" The song's single will debut on October 15. The film will open in Japan on October 30 in standard and IMAX theaters. The film got an advance IMAX screening on Wednesday at the T-Joy PRINCE Shinagawa theater in Tokyo. The official English Twitter account...
COMICS
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless: Kate Linder Hospitalized

The Young and the Restless spoilers and updates tease that Kate Linder is in the hospital as she recovers from an injury. The veteran actress needs to undergo therapy but will return to the soap soon. Linder, who’s known as Esther Valentine in the daytime drama, got injured while helping...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy