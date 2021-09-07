Luminous Witches Voice Actress Miu Kotosaka Retires From Voice Acting Due to Health

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO