Having spent four years on the roster without a goal, there was no better time for senior midfielder Cameron Bonfils to finally get on the board. Bonfils got off a shot from the top of the 18-yard box in the 106th minute of the match, placing the ball past the keeper and into the back of the net to put the Stony Brook men’s soccer team on top 3-2 in the second overtime over the Drexel Dragons on Friday, Sept. 3.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO