A couple of investigations have revealed that some services that pride themselves on user privacy might not be nearly as secure as they claim. TechCrunch has done a great job of summarising the case against Switzerland-based ProtonMail, which positions itself as one of the most secure email platforms available. Apparently, having been requested to do so by Europol, the Swiss authorities revealed the IP address of the person who created the ProtonMail account of a French activist to the French police, who was subsequently arrested.

INTERNET ・ 8 DAYS AGO