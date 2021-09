COD (2-1-1) grabbed a hat trick from both Jorge Quintero and Ramon Felix as the Roadrunners collected a big win at home over the Imperial Valley Arabs (0-3), 7-2. Even though the game was delayed over 90 minutes due to weather related issues, Desert got the scoring in early, as in the 5th minute sophomore midfielder Ramon Felix (Thermal Coachella Valley) found freshman forward Jorge Quintero (Thermal Coachella Valley) on the right side of the goal and Quintero poked the shot in for the first of his three goals on the afternoon.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO