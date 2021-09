Rutgers men’s soccer (2-0-1) earned an important road victory against state rival Princeton on Friday night in front of a full capacity crowd at Sherrerd Field. The Scarlet Knights won 1-0 as a Cole Sotack cross in the 56th minute was deflected into the net for the lone score in the game. Goalkeeper Oren Asher made seven saves in the victory for his third shutout in as many games this fall. The Scarlet Knights have now opened the season with three consecutive shutouts for the first time since the 1990 Alexi Lalas led team that made the NCAA Tournament finals.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO