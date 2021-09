Today’s best smartphone deals come from Amazon.com, where we find the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 devices, the Galaxy Flip 5G and more on sale. We start today’s deals with several Android smartphones that are currently on sale at Amazon.com. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G that is now available for $900 after a $300 discount. Now, this is not the latest Z Flip model in the market, but it is still a nice option if you’re interested in trying a new foldable phone. This device comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO