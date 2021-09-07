CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Surayya Walters | Club exclusivity has become too toxic. It’s time we change it.

By Surayya Walters
thedp.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s September 2021, we’re still in a pandemic, and Penn’s campus is going through a dynamic reopening. We’re mentally envisioning the transition from Zoom screens to lecture halls, from managing a hectic Google Calendar filled with virtual meetings to monitoring your daily steps. Despite troubling COVID-19 trend lines, we’re eager to return to some sense of normalcy and the lessons of the pandemic remain salient. We’ve learned not to take for granted in-person classes, a world without face masks, or interpersonal contact. If I could summarize the lessons I’ve learned during the pandemic, everything points to this: community is important. Genuine relationships and positive social interaction are important.

www.thedp.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedp.com

More than 225 instructors petition Penn to allow option to teach remotely

More than 225 instructors have signed a petition urging Penn to allow instructors to make their own decisions about whether to teach in person or virtually — but administrators insist students should remain in the classroom. The petition expressed concern over rising COVID-19 infection rates linked to the more contagious...
EDUCATION
thedp.com

Penn hopeful entire semester will be in person after finding no COVID-19 classroom transmission

As some schools switch to online learning and tighten COVID-19 safety restrictions, Penn maintains that in-person classes have not led to virus transmission. In a Tuesday afternoon email to students in the College of Arts and Sciences, College Dean Paul Sniegowski wrote that the University's latest COVID-19 dashboard update offers hope that the entirety of the fall semester can be conducted in person. According to the dashboard, Penn currently has a positivity rate of 1.11%, a vaccination rate of 97% among faculty and undergraduates, and no classroom transmission has been found. Cases on campus have instead been linked to off-campus, unmasked social gatherings.
PENN, PA
thedp.com

Twenty Years Later: DP Alumni Remember 9/11

Twenty years ago today, four former Daily Pennsylvanian editors reported on one of the biggest stories of their lives. Now, they return to share their experiences with current reporters, students, and the Penn community. All comments eligible for publication in Daily Pennsylvanian, Inc. publications.
thedp.com

First years and sophomores enjoy in-person classes, social life after virtual learning

Two weeks after diving back into in-person classes, first years and sophomores expressed excitement about the opportunity to have shared on-campus experiences with others. The first years and sophomores said they have enjoyed their in-person classes and the ability to see their classmates face to face on campus, although they admitted the transition has been abrupt for some students after more than a year of primarily solely virtual interactions.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Grading#Penn#Google Calendar#Gbm
WVNews

West Virginia University study suggests psychological capital may be antidote for working in a pandemic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Just like the COVID-19 vaccine protects against contracting the contagious virus, the collective elements of self-efficacy, optimism, hope and resiliency help inoculate employees from the negative effects of working through a pandemic, according to a new West Virginia University study. Jeffery Houghton, management professor at...
MORGANTOWN, WV
momblogsociety.com

Has lockdown changed the way we communicate online?

Lockdown impacted our lives in many ways. We learnt to adapt to losing our everyday freedoms, we had to adjust to busy households and juggling work and home life and we had to find a new way to communicate with friends and family to stay connected. While it may feel...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Sports
success.com

Yes, Toxic Productivity Is a Thing. Here’s How to Unlearn It and Make Peace with Time

That’s what Oliver Burkeman, a self-proclaimed productivity geek, says about the state of the world today. Some people see time management as a tiny part of life, a sort of game for people who enjoy meal prepping on weekends and writing long to-do lists. But he offers a different perspective, one that views productivity as a function of well-being.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
jccchicago.org

Guiding Children Towards Resiliency & Kindness

Social distancing, masks, quarantine, zoom, lockdown – unprecedented times. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, most of us never imagined a world in which these words would become a part of our everyday existence. Now they are common, bordering on cliché and meme-worthy. I often think about a conversation I had with my sister when schools first shutdown in March 2020, who told me some parents feared schools would be closed for rest of the year. I remember laughing, thinking such doomsday thinking was absurd. Now, nearly 18 months later, as schools finally return to full-time in-person learning, my optimism seems naïve and foolish, and I am sometimes overwhelmed by the experience of it all.
KIDS
theyoungfolks.com

‘How We Fall Apart’ review: Katie Zhao’s dark academia thriller exposes the toxicity of competitive academic environments

Katie Zhao turns to the dark academia sub-genre in How We Fall Apart to expose the toxic nature of competitive academics. Set at an elite prep school where students fight for the coveted position at the top, the added element of murder mystery makes readers question just how far the students are willing to go to make it to the top.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Insurance Journal

Cyber Underwriting Changes: Is It Too Little, Too Late?

With primary rate changes approaching 50% and underwriting questions about network controls becoming more and more detailed, cyber insurers and reinsurers are reacting to an onslaught of ransomware attacks against policyholders and prospects. But are the actions enough to keep ahead of the bad guys? Did they react too slowly?
ECONOMY
Washington Square News

Opinion: NYU should commit to test-optional applications

NYU instituted a test-optional policy for the 2021-22 application cycle earlier this year, acknowledging that in-person standardized testing has been nearly impossible during the pandemic. NYU’s pre-COVID application process followed a “flexible testing policy,” which allowed high school students to submit either their SAT score, ACT score, International Baccalaureate Diploma, three SAT Subject Tests scores, three Advanced Placement test scores, or other examinations specific to international students. However, NYU has followed the example of many other elite universities and decided to extend last year’s test-optional policy into this year’s application cycle.
COLLEGES
thedp.com

Study abroad returns with limited options this semester

Study abroad programs restarted this fall — but with far fewer options than before the COVID-19 pandemic. Travel to seven countries resumed after Penn suspended study abroad programs in spring 2020 due to global travel restrictions and health risks. Students can participate in 14 programs in France, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom. In a typical semester, Penn students can apply to study abroad at 99 different programs.
COLLEGES
the university of hawai'i system

New leadership lab empowers UH law students

A new island-focused leadership lab to train future legal and business leaders at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa William S. Richardson School of Law will launch this fall. The Island Leadership Lab (Lab) is the result of a unique collaboration between law school alumni, leaders, and volunteer “leaders in residence” who will share insights gained over decades of service with law students about to embark on their careers.
HONOLULU, HI
Popular Science

Will microschools dominate post-pandemic education?

Barnett Berry is a professor of education at the University of South Carolina. This story was originally featured on The Conversation. As their name suggests, microschools, which serve K-12 students, are very small schools that typically serve 10 to 15 students, but sometimes as many as 150. They can have very different purposes but tend to share common characteristics, such as more personalized and project-based learning. They also tend to have closer adult-child relationships in which teachers serve as facilitators of student-led learning, not just deliverers of content.
EDUCATION
theregister.com

Tech widens the educational divide. And I should know – I'm a teacher in a pandemic

Register Debate Welcome to the latest Register Debate in which writers discuss technology topics, and you – the reader – choose the winning argument. The format is simple: we propose a motion, the arguments for the motion will run this Monday and Wednesday, and the arguments against on Tuesday and Thursday. During the week you can cast your vote on which side you support using the poll embedded below, choosing whether you're in favour or against the motion. The final score will be announced on Friday, revealing whether the for or against argument was most popular.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy