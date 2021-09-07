Surayya Walters | Club exclusivity has become too toxic. It’s time we change it.

Social distancing, masks, quarantine, zoom, lockdown – unprecedented times. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, most of us never imagined a world in which these words would become a part of our everyday existence. Now they are common, bordering on cliché and meme-worthy. I often think about a conversation I had with my sister when schools first shutdown in March 2020, who told me some parents feared schools would be closed for rest of the year. I remember laughing, thinking such doomsday thinking was absurd. Now, nearly 18 months later, as schools finally return to full-time in-person learning, my optimism seems naïve and foolish, and I am sometimes overwhelmed by the experience of it all.

