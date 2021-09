U.S. News & World Report recognizes Samford University as one of the best universities in the nation for undergraduate teaching. According to the 2022 rankings released on Monday, Sept. 13, it ranks Samford 37th in the country on the Best Undergraduate Teaching list. Considering there are over 3,900 degree-granting postsecondary institutions in the U.S. recognized by the Department of Education, this ranking places Samford among the top 1% of colleges and universities in the country. Samford is the only university in Alabama to make this list.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO