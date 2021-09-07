CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'Our Gang' Scotty Beckett Lived Post-Gang Life after the Show Ended and Was Found Dead at 38 in 1968

By Esther NJeri
Amomama
Amomama
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While it is not uncommon for child stars to fall under bad influence, some have come as a shock to their fans, and one such death was "Our Gang" child star Scotty Beckett. Scott Hastings Beckett was born in California, but his family relocated to Los Angeles when he was just a toddler. Soon after settling down in the "City of Angels," his dad fell sick and was hospitalized.

news.amomama.com

Comments / 10

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oklahoma State
Amomama

John Witherspoon AKA Willie in 'Friday' Died in 2019 & Left Behind 2 Grown Sons Who Bear His Image - Meet Them

John Witherspoon was an iconic name in the movie industry, loved for his popular role as Willie in "Friday." The late actor left behind two sons after his death in 2019. Many stars and icons have passed through Hollywood and left their marks in the industry, but few were as endearing as the late comedian and actor John Witherspoon, popularly known as "Pops" from his role on "The Wayans Bros."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Taylor
Person
Scotty Beckett
Person
Jane Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Post Gang Life#The Cavalier Hotel#The Mexico Police#Befrienders Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Actress Tanya Fear found after being reported missing in Los Angeles

British actress Tanya Fear, who was reported missing in Los Angeles last week, has been found. The actress, best known for her roles in Doctor Who and Kick-Ass 2, was reported missing to the authorities on September 9. The Los Angeles Police Department have since confirmed that Fear was found...
hngn.com

'Grace Under Fire' Star Brett Butler Claims She is Broke, Faces Homelessness Years After Earning $25 Million in Sitcom

Brett Butler, who starred in the 1990s sitcom Grace Under Fire, claimed that she is broke and is maybe on the verge of homelessness. The comedian confesses to losing millions owing to her "profligate" spending and financial negligence after making roughly $250,000 per episode on her ABC show. Brett asked her closest friend, Lon Strickler, to set up a GoFundMe account for her since she might be facing eviction from her Los Angeles residence.
HOMELESS
Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
345K+
Followers
31K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy