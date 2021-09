If we are lucky by the time many of us reach adulthood, we’ve likely spent copious amounts of time either as children or adults in the beautiful mountains of North Carolina as well as along our breathtaking coast. But what about the Piedmont? If, when you think of the landscape in the Tar Heel State, layers of mountains or perfect blue waters along the Atlantic come to mind, then prepare to add to the imagery after you’ve chugged through the beautiful scenery of the rolling hills of the Piedmont aboard an Amtrak train.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO