In the words of Yogi Berra, “It ain’t over till it’s over,” and although Litchfield lost the first set to the Piasa Birds 15-25 at home and trailed 21-24 in the second set, the presumption could have been a straight set loss. Instead, Litchfield roared back in a nail biter that ended 27-25 in favor of the purple and white and forced a third set that also went the way of the Panthers as they played with confidence and bullied their way to a 25-18 match win at home in Simmons Gymnasium.

LITCHFIELD, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO