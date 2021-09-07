CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta variant outbreak threatens Singapore's 'living with Covid' model

By Ben Westcott, CNN
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 9 days ago

Singapore has warned it may need to reimpose Covid-19 restrictions if a new outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant is not contained, putting at risk the city's shift towards living with the virus. The number of new Covid-19 infections in Singapore doubled in the past week, according to the...

www.jacksonprogress-argus.com

CNBC

Why are Covid cases so high when millions are fully vaccinated? Blame the delta variant, experts say

The number of Covid cases being recorded daily in the West remains high, and even resembles earlier peaks at different points, or Covid waves, during the pandemic. The high numbers of cases remains attributable to the spread of the highly infectious delta variant, which usurped previous variants that themselves were more infectious than the original strain of Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hunter Cabot

Be Aware of the New Symptoms for Delta Variant of Covid-19

Covid-19 Delta variant has new symptomsCDC on Unsplash. As the information circulates that the vaccines are waning in efficacy, a lot of people are getting nervous. If you were vaccinated in the first vaccine roll-outs, between December 2020 and March 2021, you may have cause to be.
Time Out Global

Not vaccinated? 'Don’t expect any freedoms at 80 per cent'

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian has said that unvaccinated people will not be able to take advantage of lifted lockdown restrictions, even when 80 per cent of the state’s population are vaccinated. Berejiklian has already said that when NSW reaches its ‘freedom day’, once 70 per cent of adults are double jabbed, lockdown measures will only be eased for fully vaccinated people. “If you don’t want to get vaccinated, that’s your choice,” Berejiklian said. “However, don’t assume that at 80 per cent double-dose vaccination that unvaccinated people are going to have all those freedoms.
WORLD
fidelity.com

Delta COVID variant and the stock market

The Delta COVID variant may delay the full economic re-opening until 2022 as consumers stay home and businesses try to rebuild low inventories. The economy is now in the mid-cycle, a phase of the business cycle historically characterized by broad economic growth and solid stock market performance though slightly diminished from the early cycle strength.
MARKETS
moneyweek.com

Covid's Delta variant dents Vietnam’s economic growth

For much of the pandemic, “the globe marvelled” at Vietnam’s “incredibly low Covid-19 infection numbers and negligible death rate”, says William Pesek in Nikkei Asia. Yet governments across Southeast Asia became complacent, assuming that “large-scale vaccination… could wait”. Now, thanks to the Delta strain of Covid-19, the region is suffering from its worst wave of the disease since the pandemic began. Less than 3% of Vietnam’s population is fully vaccinated; much of the country has been placed in lockdown.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston Globe

Singapore vows quick action to slow exponential COVID outbreak

(Bloomberg) — Singapore, one of the world’s most vaccinated countries, will take quick action to dampen the likelihood of an exponential increase in COVID-19 cases through stricter testing after new infections nearly doubled in the last week. “The rate of which the virus is spreading” is worrying, Finance Minister and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Jamaica reports dozens of COVID-19 Mu Variant cases

Jamaica officials have reported dozens of confirmed cases of the Mu variant of COVID-19 on the island. This comes a few days after the the Ministry of Health and Wellness in St Vincent and the Grenadines reported a number of cases of the newest Variant of Interest (VOI). According to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Idaho8.com

South Africa mulls vaccine passports as Covid-19 restrictions are eased

South Africa will start to ease several Covid-19 restrictions as infection rates decrease in the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday. Amongst other measures, the nationwide curfew will be reduced to 11pm until 4am, the size of gatherings can increase to 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors, and restrictions on alcohol sales will be further reduced. The measures will be reviewed in two weeks, he said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Praise 93.3

Be Careful of Traveling During The COVID-19/Delta Variant.

Be Careful of Traveling During The COVID-19/Delta Variant. With the number of people traveling again, you may not know where it is safe to travel. Primarily it depends upon if you have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. There are some things that you should consider if you plan to travel within the United States. If you are "fully vaccinated" means you have the most protection from your COVID-19 vaccine. There is an exception, though: If you have a weak immune system because of a health condition or a particular medication, ask your physician about precautions you should observe.You may be fully vaccinated, you will need to wear a mask when you travel on airplanes, buses, trains, or other type of public transportation. You will need to mask up in airports and other travel locations. Masks are required by the CDC, The TSA, and the S.S. Department of Transportation because there is a likely chance you could catch the virus, get sick from it, or even spread it to others. If you notice COVID-19 symptoms after you travel, please get tested for the virus and stay at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

India fighting to contain Nipah, a virus deadlier than COVID-19

A 12-year-old boy has died in India of Nipah, a rare virus that is far deadlier than COVID-19 — and one that health officials have long feared could start a global pandemic. The unidentified boy died Sunday at a hospital in Kerala, the southern state already battling the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the hard-hit country, officials there said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KHON2

Hawaii health officials monitoring new COVID variant, impacts of delta variant

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently named a new “variant of interest” of the coronavirus called the mu variant, also known as B.1.621. According to state epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble, a few cases were detected in the Hawaiian Islands in June 2021, however, the delta variant remains the most concerning COVID strain.
HAWAII STATE
washingtonnewsday.com

Is Mu a Worse Variant Than Delta? COVID’s Two Forms are Compared.

Is Mu a Worse Variant Than Delta? COVID’s Two Forms are Compared. The Mu COVID-19 variant has gotten a lot of attention in recent weeks, and the World Health Organization has identified it as a “variant of interest” (WHO). Is Mu, on the other hand, more hazardous than the Delta version, which is causing the current outbreak in the United States?
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Dutch PM Rutte: Netherlands to ease COVID-19 restrictions

THE HAGUE (Reuters) – The Dutch government on Tuesday announced they are easing COVID-19 restrictions and will introduce a “corona” pass showing proof of vaccination to go to bars, restaurants, clubs or cultural events. Prime Minister Mark Rutte said most social distancing requirements will be dropped from Sept. 25. (Reporting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid UK news – live: First winter of Delta variant may require new ‘Plan B’ restrictions, Whitty warns

In its first winter, the Delta variant could cause a coronavirus surge severe enough to trigger the government’s tougher “Plan B” restrictions – even without the arrival of a more dangerous variant, Professor Chris Whitty has warned.England’s chief medical officer told a Downing Street press conference that a “very rapid” spike in hospitalisations was one of the circumstances most likely to “trigger all or some of the Plan B”.It came as Boris Johnson addressed the nation on his winter plan and set out how the government intends to deal with Covid-19 in the coming months.Sajid Javid told the Commons that the “Plan B” measures would include issuing work from home guidance and making face masks mandatory in certain settings. The health secretary said that vaccine passports are also one of the range of measures the government is keeping in reserve to deploy this winter if the NHS becomes overwhelmed.Read MoreWhen is Boris Johnson giving his winter Covid update?Most people don’t need a Covid booster jab, say expertsBoris Johnson ‘dead set’ against another lockdown in new blueprint for ‘managing’ Covid over winter
PUBLIC HEALTH

