This letter is intended to provide information about the masking of children in our schools here in Dare County. It is also meant to provide a balance to an Op-Ed run by the Outer Banks Voice by Dr. Dan Dwyer. My letter does not criticize Dr. Dwyer, it adds information that should be available to parents and citizens in making decisions about our children. As a parent, a grandparent, a former teacher, coach, and School Board Member, I hope my response will be reflective of my lifelong and continuing love for all our kids and provide the community with helpful information that gives perspective. Like it or not, our community and parents have the right to hear both sides.

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO