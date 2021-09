With low-interest rates in the housing market, people are taking the opportunity to buy and then move into their dream homes. This dynamic has fueled a major increase in demand for home appliances and consumer electronics. As a result, retailers are struggling to keep up with demand to deliver and install products. To remedy this challenge, Nationwide Marketing Group, at its 50th-anniversary PrimeTime event in Nashville last month, announced a new partnership with Installation Nation to bring its members premier access to delivery and installation services.

