David Kantor is President and CEO Radio One Stations & Reach Media and oversees parent company Urban One’s radio segment, with oversight of 60 Radio One stations in 13 markets reaching over 25 million monthly listeners. Additionally, he runs Reach Media’s syndicated radio portfolio with over 2,000 affiliations programming to the African American audience reaching over 32 million monthly listeners. The company’s stations program Hip Hop, Rhythmic R&B, soul-stirring Gospel and provocative Talk/News as a place to which urban listeners turn for entertainment, inspiration and information engaging in the issues that impact Urban America.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO