From now until September 19, you can adopt a pet from Burlington Animal Services (BAS) for a fraction of the usual cost thanks to the nationwide Clear the Shelters initiative. The initiative is intended to encourage the public to support local animal shelters to adopt from and donate to the shelters. To incentivize this, BAS has lowered the adoption fee on all animals to just $10. If adoption isn’t possible, Greater Good Charities has made it possible to still help out through donations.

BURLINGTON, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO