Sunday’s World Cup qualification match between Brazil and Argentina was called off after Brazilian health officials rushed onto the field to halt play six minutes after the match had kicked off. The reason for this unprecedented action centers around four Argentina players who reside in the United Kingdom and play football in the Premier League, including Tottenham Hotspur’s Cuti Romero and Giovani Lo Celso, both of whom started the match.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO