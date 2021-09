T-Mobile is expanding its retail footprint through a new deal with Walmart that doubles its presence in large national retailers. The wireless carrier will launch in 2,300 stores across the U.S. that will sell both T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile products, in addition to Walmart.com. T-Mobile touted the move as part of a commitment to expand 5G access. It is also selling at Best Buy stores now. The company is coming off a major data breach. Last week T-Mobile’s stock ownership changed hands in a share-swap deal between Deutsche Telekom AG and SoftBank.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO