CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

Impunity rules as juntas take over in Mali, Chad, Guinea

By CELLOU BINANI, Amaury HAUCHARD
AFP
AFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dUmbd_0boTlvIh00
Lieutenant Colonel Doumbouya is the latest in a long line of army officers to seize power in an African nation /AFP

Power grabs in West Africa over the past year -- in Chad, Mali and most recently Guinea -- are enjoying newfound impunity, leaving citizens angry and distressed.

"What's the use of constitutions, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and international diplomacy if after all anything goes?" asked Ahmed Sankare, a mobile telephone vendor in the Malian capital Bamako.

ECOWAS and many voices in the international community condemned the Guinea coup, as they did a year ago and again in May for Mali.

The words have been the same: restore constitutional order, free detainees, set a timeline for elections.

But a year later, Mali's military remain in command, with doubts growing over their promise to return the Sahel country to civilian rule through elections in February 2022.

In Chad, after Idriss Deby Itno died fighting rebels on April 20, his son seized power.

Former colonial power France, Chad's main trading and strategic partner, quickly gave its blessing to the new leadership, refraining from describing what took place as a coup.

In Mali as in Chad, the new presidents are the product of special forces -- Colonel Assimi Goita in Bamako, General Idriss Deby in N'Djamena. And in both countries, the constitution has been replaced by a "transition charter".

- 'A favourable climate' -

"I do think that the international community has sacrificed its leverage, first by its acquiescence to the coup in Mali -- the US is the only major external power to maintain a cut-off of military assistance to Bamako until constitutional order is restored," said Peter Pham, former US envoy to the Sahel.

"And then by Chad, where France led the way by literally, in the person of Macron, embracing the son of the late President who took over," he added, referring to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Jean-Herve Jezequel of the International Crisis Group (ICG) think tank warned against the idea that the coups in Mali and Chad helped trigger Guinea's putsch.

But "the way these recent coups in Chad and Mali were accepted, even validated, by regional and international actors has probably created a favourable climate for what happened in Guinea," he said.

Burkinabe news outlet Wakat Sera drew parallels between the coups in Guinea and Mali.

The new strongman in Conakry, Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, simply "recited the formula for power grabs through arms... like a recording that all putschists everywhere use", it argued.

- 'Domino effect' -

In Bamako, a top official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the coups in Mali and Chad could create a "domino effect", with militaries elsewhere saying to themselves "why not us?"

In Guinea's case, "experience tells us to be extremely cautious and not too naive," Fabien Offner of Amnesty International told AFP.

"Some see the end of the (Alpha Conde) regime as a good thing, (but) it's not the first time that there are hopes in West Africa and they are often dashed," he said.

The message in the Wakat Sera editorial to the international community was clear: "Stop with the ostrich policy" and the "broken record" of toothless condemnations, it said.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Military junta opens talks over Guinea's future post-coup

CONAKRY, Guinea — (AP) — Guinea's longtime opposition leaders voiced support Tuesday for the country's new military rulers as a four-day summit got under way that is aimed at charting the West African nation's future following a coup just over a week ago. Pressure, though, is expected to mount this...
WORLD
IBTimes

Guinea Junta Stands By Business Commitments, Vows 'Union' Government

The colonel behind a putsch in Guinea promised investors on Monday that business deals would not be affected by the country's latest coup and vowed to form a "government of national union" to oversee a political transition. In a speech the day after his men arrested the 83-year-old president, opening...
WORLD
The Independent

Guinea's new junta leaders seek to tighten grip on power

Guinea's new military leaders sought to tighten their grip on power after overthrowing President Alpha Conde, warning local officials that refusing to appear at a meeting convened Monday would be considered an act of rebellion against the junta.After putting the West African nation back under military rule for the first time in over a decade, the junta said Guinea's governors were to be replaced by regional commanders. A nightly curfew was put in place, and the country's constitution and National Assembly were both dissolved.The military junta also refused to issue a timeline for releasing Conde, saying the 83-year-old deposed...
WORLD
mining.com

Guinea junta plans unity government, reassures mining firms

A military junta that seized power in Guinea said it plans to establish a unity government pending a transition to civilian rule, urged mining companies to keep operating and reassured them that their existing agreements with the state will be honored. “A government of national unity will be set up...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
San Francisco Chronicle

Guinea junta releases dozens of political prisoners

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea's new military rulers have released dozens of political prisoners jailed by the previous civilian government, in a move likely to win them favor with the opposition that had protested against now-deposed President Alpha Conde. The 79 prisoners freed late Tuesday had been held on a...
WORLD
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Guinea coup leaves junta in charge

CONAKRY, Guinea — Guinea’s new military leaders sought to tighten their grip on power Monday after overthrowing President Alpha Conde, ordering the soldiers from his presidential guard to now join the junta forces and barring government officials from leaving the country. After putting the West African nation back under military...
WORLD
Rebel Yell

Putsch in Guinea: the military junta wants to consolidate power |

Conakry (AP) – Leaders of a military coup in West Africa’s Guinea on Monday banned members of the government from leaving the country. Cabinet members who were summoned the day after President Alpha Condé’s ouster must hand over their passports and official vehicles, coup leader Mamady Doumbouya said in the capital, Conakry.
WORLD
spectrumnews1.com

Guinea junta under pressure amid suspensions, mediations

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — International pressure mounted Friday on the junta that seized power in Guinea after the African Union suspended the country and as a delegation of West African officials came to urge a return to democratic rule. The African Union has suspended Guinea “from all AU activities and...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinea#Amnesty International#Bamako#African#Afp Power#Ecowas#Malian#Macron#French#Icg#Burkinabe#Conakry
Reuters

Regional envoys meet Guinea junta, ousted president after coup

CONAKRY, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A delegation from West Africa's main political and economic bloc on Friday met Guinea's ousted president Alpha Conde and members of the junta that overthrew him, hoping to steer the country back toward a civilian-led, constitutional regime. Conde, who had been in power since 2010,...
POLITICS
mining.com

Guinea junta leader to meet political, mining leaders this week

Guinea’s coup leader Mamady Doumbouya said he will meet socio-economic and political officials of the West African country as part of the transition after seizing power a week ago. The meetings will start Sept. 14 with leaders of political parties and religious groups, before they are extended to civil society...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Guinea opposition leader urges junta to establish time frame for elections

Cellou Dalein Diallo accused deposed president Alpha Conde of creating his own demise by flouting term limits. Guinea’s long-time opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo is urging the country’s ruling military junta to set up a transitional government and establish a time frame for holding elections as soon as possible following last week’s coup.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
bigrapidsnews.com

Guinea opposition leader urges junta to hold vote soon

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea’s longtime opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo is urging the country's ruling military junta to set up a transitional government and establish a timeframe for holding elections as soon as possible following last week's coup. Diallo accused deposed President Alpha Conde of creating his own demise...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Armed Groups Killing, Recruiting More Children in Niger, Report Says

ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST - Increasing numbers of children are being killed or targeted for recruitment by armed groups in conflicts raging at Niger’s borders with Mali and Burkina Faso, Amnesty International said in a report published Monday. "In Niger’s Tillaberi region, an entire generation is growing up surrounded by death...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PRX

20 years after 9/11, global terror threats persist in Africa

When al-Qaeda attacked the Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001, it launched a new, so-called “war on terror” across the world. But 20 years later, the threat of terrorism lives on, and in Africa, the problem has gotten worse. “Unfortunately, while in much of the world, 9/11 is viewed as...
AFGHANISTAN
Washington Square News

The Soapbox: India, Congo, Afghanistan, vaccine inequity in Africa

The Indian government’s tax collection agency raided the offices of independent online news websites Newslaundry and NewsClick on Friday, Sept. 10, in what advocates, including the Editors Guild of India, have called a “blatant attack” on the freedom of press. During the raids on the two organizations’ New Delhi offices, officials from the Income Tax Department reportedly detained journalists without access to legal counsel and confiscated their electronic devices.
AFGHANISTAN
US News and World Report

Six Killed in Mining Convoy Attack in Eastern Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Unidentified armed men killed six gendarmes and wounded seven others in an attack on a convoy of vehicles returning from a gold mine owned by Endeavor Mining in the east of the country, authorities said on Monday. The convoy of empty fuel trucks the gendarmes were protecting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc17news.com

Burkina Faso humanitarian response risks lives, agency says

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — The Norwegian Refugee Council said Burkina Faso’s slow and insufficient humanitarian response to the country’s escalating attacks is forcing people to choose between violence or hunger. Surging violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State in the war-weakened West African nation has forced more than 275,000 people from their homes since April _ double those displaced in the previous seven months, according to government statistics. Yet, the agency says a lack of government capacity and a critical gap in funding is preventing aid groups from responding in time and putting civilians at greater risk.
AFRICA
Popular Mechanics

In a Warning to the Taliban, U.S. Fighter Jets Are Buzzing Kabul

U.S. fighter jets have reportedly begun buzzing Kabul at night and in the early morning. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is calling the flights "routine," and says they will last until the evacuation mission has ended. These flights remind everyone on the ground that American airpower is still overhead...
MILITARY
AFP

AFP

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy