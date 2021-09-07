CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Zurich Insurance To Accelerate Cuts In Carbon Emissions - Quick Facts

 8 days ago

(RTTNews) - Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY) said it is accelerating measures to reduce carbon emissions from its operations through the global actions focusing on travel, vehicles, food, paper and real estate. Zurich plans to be a net-zero emissions business by 2050. The company is committed to reducing its remaining greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2025 and by 70% by 2029. The new measures are estimated to cut carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions in the Group's operations by more than 40,000 metric tons annually by 2025, or 20% compared with 2019.

#Carbon Emissions#Carbon Dioxide#Zurich Insurance Group
