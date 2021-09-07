CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venezuela Political Rivals Narrow Differences At Mexico Talks

By Natalia Cano
 9 days ago
Venezuela's government and opposition on Monday found common ground on two fronts, including the country's pandemic response, in a tentative step towards ending a long-standing political crisis. The signing of two "partial agreements" came after representatives of President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido held four days of talks...

Related
Reuters

Guaido says Venezuela's access to IMF SDRs to be part of political talks

CARACAS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Venezuela's access to International Monetary Fund (IMF) Special Drawing Rights (SDR) will be on the agenda in talks between the opposition and the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Mexico, opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Tuesday. The IMF in August allocated around $5 billion...
AMERICAS
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Guyana Seeking CARICOM Support on Border Dispute with Venezuela

Guyana will use an emergency meeting of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders to seek continued support from the 15-member regional grouping in its border dispute with Venezuela. The regional leaders were scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss the vaccination issue as they continue to implement measures aimed at containing...
AMERICAS
worldatlas.com

Gulf Of Venezuela

The Gulf of Venezuela, also known as Golfo De Venezuela, is an inland sea located between Venezuela on the east, south, and west, and Colombia on the northwest. The gulf opens into the Caribbean Sea on the north and exchanges water with a tidal bay on the south known as Lake Maracaibo. Some segments of the gulf are the subject of a longstanding dispute between Venezuela and Colombia. Although the contested areas are relatively small, the possible presence of petroleum deposits has made it difficult to resolve the dispute, despite the involvement of a bilateral commission. The Gulf of Venezuela is an important shipping route for vessels transporting petroleum from the Lake Maracaibo region.
AMERICAS
Voice of America

Venezuelan Government Signals 'Partial Agreements' in Mexico Talks With Opposition

MEXICO CITY - A top Venezuelan official signaled on Saturday that talks between the government and the opposition aimed at resolving the country's long-standing political crisis have yielded "partial agreements.”. The opposition is hoping to use the talks being held in Mexico City to secure guarantees of free and fair...
POLITICS
NBC News

Sen. Jim RischBiden needs to assert U.S. leadership in Venezuela as Maduro exploits negotiations

For two centuries, the U.S. has operated under the Monroe Doctrine — countries outside the Western Hemisphere should not interfere with independent governments in Central and South America. Yet today, we see countless actors like Russia, China and Iran meddling in Venezuela, where the economic, humanitarian and security crises provoked by Nicolás Maduro and his cronies are among the most pressing national security concerns in our part of the world.
U.S. POLITICS
dailynewsen.com

Maduro and the opposition resume dialogue in Mexico with Guido, warning that they will continue to fight to save Venezuela

The Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guidó, recognized as president commissioned by dozens of countries, clarified that the new round of negotiations with the regime of Nicolás Maduro in Mexico City is only one of the struggle to achieve a change in the country, to the Like the protests on the streets. "We are not passive spectators of a process, we must and we are going to take action to save Venezuela, in Mexico with the international community, and in Venezuela on our streets," said the president of the National Assembly. opposite in a video published in its social networks. Guestó reiterated that the main objective to be achieved in talks are electoral conditions to achieve "free and fair and fair presidential and parliamentary elections." We all know that today there are no conditions for a free electoral process and Right in Venezuela, that's why we're in Mexico, we're struggling to achieve those conditions and that's the call, fight (...). Change and recover the democra It is the cause that unites us all, because our country needs it, we are together fighting for conditions for a free and fair choice, "said Thursday night Nicolás Maduro met in Caracas with his representatives in the conversations, among them The Chaffer President Chavista and Head of his Delegation, Jorge Rodríguez, Governor of Miranda, Héctor Rodríguez, the deputy Francisco Torrealba and the son of Maduro, also legislator Nicolás Maduro war. "The dialogues are a product of a lot of effort, much Work, of a lot of dedication, of great patience, where we had to swallow several toads, with earth included. Why have we swallowed them? For peace, "said the socialist leader. Jorge Rodríguez said in a Twitter video that the agenda of this round of talks, which began the afternoon of this Friday and will be extended until Sunday, will focus on economic and social matters, especially In the "Return of resources belonging to Venezuela", and that they are frozen abroad by governments who do not recognize mature as legitimate president. "Ready to return to Mexico City. For peace, for the recovery of economic guarantees for all Venezuelan and Venezuelans, by reunion in democratic and constitutional channel! "He added.
ADVOCACY
marketresearchtelecast.com

How the agreements between the government and the opposition change the pace of the political and social game in Venezuela (and give a truce to the confrontation)

Although the memorandum of understanding signed by the government and the opposition in Mexico in mid-August could be seen as a kind of matrix paper with general proposals without clearly defined points, the document signed this Monday between the parties, in the same city, already begins to outline concrete points of agreement on sensitive issues.
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Venezuela names US fugitive to team negotiating with foes

MIAMI (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is seeking to add to a new member to his team negotiating in Mexico with his political opponents — an ally jailed in Cape Verde awaiting extradition to the U.S. on money laundering charges. An announcement on Venezuela’s state television Tuesday said Alex Saab will be incorporated into the government delegation immediately. Saab’s appointment is unlikely to have any immediate impact on his legal troubles. Cape Verde’s Constitutional Court recently rejected Saab’s appeal of an earlier court ruling approving his extradition to the U.S. But the Maduro government’s decision to redouble its embrace of the U.S. fugitive is likely to hang over dialogue efforts that already faced huge obstacles after years of bitter street fighting in Venezuela.
U.S. POLITICS
wlrn.org

Venezuelans Say Most Of Guyana Is Theirs. Guyanese Call That A 'Jumbie' Story

For more than a century, Venezuela and Guyana have been arguing about where their border should be — or at least Venezuela has. Last week, that long-running territorial dispute erupted again when Venezuela’s regime — and even its political opposition — issued an unusual joint statement insisting that three-fourths of Guyana actually belongs to Venezuela.
MIAMI, FL
wincountry.com

Maduro demand for control crimped finances of Colombia’s Monomeros, ex-chair says

CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s demand for control of Colombian fertilizer producer Monomeros has further upset the company’s finances and contributed to a Colombian regulator’s intervention last week, said Carmen Elisa Hernandez, who resigned on Sunday https://twitter.com/cehr6559/status/1437500455555375106 as chair of the company’s board. She told Reuters that Maduro’s...
INDUSTRY
Miami Herald

American cardinal pleaded for release of July 11 protesters in meeting with Cuban leader

The archbishop of Boston, Cardinal Sean Patrick O’Malley, asked Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel in a recent meeting to pardon peaceful protesters detained after the July 11 anti-government demonstrations and allow Catholic groups to send humanitarian aid to the embattled island. In a “very cordial meeting” last Thursday during a visit...
PROTESTS
IBTimes

Spain PM Admits Huge Differences Remain As Catalan Talks Reopen

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday resumed dialogue with Catalonia's separatist leadership in a bid to resolve a political crisis triggered by the region's failed independence bid in 2017. After an 18-month hiatus, Sanchez travelled to Barcelona where he met recently elected Catalan leader Pere Aragones for two hours,...
POLITICS
IBTimes

Brazil's Bolsonaro 'Threatening' Democracy: Rights Group

President Jair Bolsonaro is "threatening democratic rule" with his attacks on Brazil's Supreme Court and electoral system, the non-governmental group Human Rights Watch (HRW) warned Wednesday. At an Independence Day rally last week the far-right leader fired off a warning at the Supreme Court, which has ordered an investigation of...
POLITICS
IBTimes

Argentine Ministers Offer To Quit As Ruling Coalition Flounders

Five cabinet ministers and other senior officials in the government of Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez offered to step down Wednesday after a poor showing for the ruling coalition in weekend primary elections. The ministers of the interior, justice, science, environment and culture offered their resignations to Fernandez, who had said...
POLITICS
IBTimes

Belarus Opposition Leader Urges 'Decisive Action' From France

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Wednesday urged "decisive action" from France to solve her country's political crisis, calling for Western nations to stand firm against its authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko. Over a year after a disputed vote that sparked unprecedented protests and was derided by the West as...
PROTESTS
