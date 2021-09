Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. In the Lory Student Center, there’s a sharp contrast between two sides of a small hallway. Just inside the south entrance, there’s the often-crowded Intermissions Cafe with a line that stretches down the hall. On the opposite side, there’s the Curfman Gallery, which holds Colorado State University students’ artwork and is usually devoid of people.

VISUAL ART ・ 3 DAYS AGO